Why Top KingWin Shares Are Trading Higher By 87%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a sales contract with Walker Times International for the sale of 10,000 units of TK-D2C AI Robots.
Top KingWin shares jumped 87.4% to $5.92 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) rose 242% to $4.96 in pre-market trading. Medirom announced plans to double installation of Authentication Device “Orb” to 200 stores, in collaboration with “World” co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania.
- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NYSE: NUAI) surged 37.6% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Thursday.
- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) gained 33% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after securing $150 million investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to build a supercomputer.
- Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ) gained 28.3% to $0.2288 in pre-market trading.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) rose 28.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, revealing that it had ended its "Capital on Demand" Sales Agreement with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC.
- Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) gained 14.8% to $0.2868 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with Monarq Asset Management to oversee the active management of its BONK Holdings subsidiary.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) jumped 13.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) gained 9.9% to $36.09 in pre-market trading.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) surged 9.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
Losers
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) dipped 30.5% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading. Kuke Music acquired a controlling interest in Naxos Music Group.
- Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) fell 24.3% to $0.7598 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) shares dipped 24% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Thursday.
- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) declined 20.5% to $43.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 18.9% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. DarioHealth shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic review following multiple unsolicited expressions of interest.
- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) declined 13.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. N2OFF stockholders approved the acquisition of MitoCareX Bio.
- Legacy Education Inc. (NYSE: LGCY) fell 13.3% to $10.68 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dipped 9.5% to $20.12 in pre-market trading.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 9.1% to $13.45 in pre-market trading.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) fell 7.5% to $16.15 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud announced the pricing of upsized HK$2,802 million offering of new shares.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLSApellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$20.12-9.45%
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$1.139.71%
BLMZHarrison Global Holdings Inc
$0.227027.4%
CNXCConcentrix Corp
$44.60-18.9%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$14.9713.4%
DRIODarioHealth Corp
$11.87-13.3%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.0931.2%
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$36.049.74%
KCKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd
$16.17-7.44%
KUKEKuke Music Holding Ltd
$0.8199-30.5%
LEXXLexaria Bioscience Corp
$1.8621.6%
LGCYLegacy Education Inc
$10.61-13.9%
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$5.12253.1%
NITON2OFF Inc
$4.77-13.3%
NUAINew Era Energy & Digital Inc
$1.8534.1%
PHARPharming Group
$12.98-12.3%
SHOTSafety Shot Inc
$0.285614.2%
WAITop KingWin Ltd
$5.6077.2%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.7600-24.8%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.43-22.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.