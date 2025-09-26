Why Top KingWin Shares Are Trading Higher By 87%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a sales contract with Walker Times International for the sale of 10,000 units of TK-D2C AI Robots.

Top KingWin shares jumped 87.4% to $5.92 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ: MRM) rose 242% to $4.96 in pre-market trading. Medirom announced plans to double installation of Authentication Device “Orb” to 200 stores, in collaboration with “World” co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc . (NYSE: NUAI) surged 37.6% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Thursday.

Datavault AI Inc . (NASDAQ: DVLT) gained 33% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after securing $150 million investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to build a supercomputer.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ) gained 28.3% to $0.2288 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: BLMZ) gained 28.3% to $0.2288 in pre-market trading. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) rose 28.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, revealing that it had ended its "Capital on Demand" Sales Agreement with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC.

Safety Shot, Inc . (NASDAQ: SHOT) gained 14.8% to $0.2868 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with Monarq Asset Management to oversee the active management of its BONK Holdings subsidiary.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) jumped 13.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES In c. (NASDAQ: GFS) gained 9.9% to $36.09 in pre-market trading.

c. (NASDAQ: GFS) gained 9.9% to $36.09 in pre-market trading. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) surged 9.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

Losers

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) dipped 30.5% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading. Kuke Music acquired a controlling interest in Naxos Music Group.

Wellgistics Health, Inc . (NASDAQ: WGRX) fell 24.3% to $0.7598 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.

. (NASDAQ: WGRX) fell 24.3% to $0.7598 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering. Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) shares dipped 24% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Thursday.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) declined 20.5% to $43.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ: CNXC) declined 20.5% to $43.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 18.9% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. DarioHealth shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic review following multiple unsolicited expressions of interest.

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) declined 13.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. N2OFF stockholders approved the acquisition of MitoCareX Bio.

(NASDAQ: NITO) declined 13.7% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. N2OFF stockholders approved the acquisition of MitoCareX Bio. Legacy Education Inc . (NYSE: LGCY) fell 13.3% to $10.68 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Legacy Education Inc . (NYSE: LGCY) fell 13.3% to $10.68 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 9.1% to $13.45 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 9.1% to $13.45 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) fell 7.5% to $16.15 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud announced the pricing of upsized HK$2,802 million offering of new shares.

