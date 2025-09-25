tickers of top stock movers
Why PepGen Shares Are Trading Higher By 112%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of PepGen Inc. PEPG rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

PepGen shares jumped 112.4% to $5.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • OFA Group OFAL rose 49.6% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with Blockchain App Factory to co-develop a real estate equity and mortgage-backed RWA platform.
  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD WOK jumped 50.4% to $0.1693 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Wednesday.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII gained 37.7% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company secured $9.5 million in cash proceeds from the settlement of an insurance claim.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. LAC gained 36.8% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Lithium Americas shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after Reuters reported Trump officials are seeking an equity stake in the company as part of a renegotiation of a $2.26 billion loan for the Thacker Pass lithium project.
  • Immuneering Corporation IMRX rose 30% to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Immuneering announced the pricing of $175 million underwritten public offering of class A common stock and concurrent $25 million private placement of Class A common stock to Sanofi.
  • Armlogi Holding Corp. BTOC surged 26.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading as investors bought in ahead of the company’s fiscal year 2025 earnings report, which is set to be released before the market opens.
  • AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH surged 22.4% to $0.8897 in pre-market trading. AtlasClear Holdings shares jumped 68% on Wednesday after the company announced it closed the remaining $2 million of the previously announced $5 million company financing.
  • ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 12.8% to $21.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 58% on Wednesday.
  • Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA jumped 10.6% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU dipped 43.3% to $0.7035 in pre-market trading. SeaStar Medical reported DSMB recommendation to continue the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial in adult acute kidney injury.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETX shares dipped 27.7% to $0.4530 in pre-market trading after the company approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • Lunai Bioworks Inc. RENB fell 25.3% to $0.1290 in pre-market trading. Lunai Bioworks announced a 10-for-1 reverse stock split, effective Sept. 30.
  • Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. RAYA declined 16.8% to $0.0591 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG declined 14.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering of shares.
  • RedCloud Holdings plc RCT fell 13.7% to $1.45 in the pre-market trading. RedCloud shares jumped 65% on Wednesday after the company joined the NVIDIA Connect program.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO fell 12.5% to $0.1956 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
  • Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX fell 9.8% to $14.83 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday. Nanobiotix recently announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from the ongoing Phase 1 Study 1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with advanced cancers.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX dipped 7.6% to $5.21 in pre-market trading. Stitch Fix reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued FY2026 guidance above estimates.
  • MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX fell 5.5% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering.

