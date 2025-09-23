What's Going On With CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Tuesday?

CoreWeave Inc CRWV shares are in the spotlight Tuesday morning following a major announcement from NVIDIA Corp NVDA and OpenAI.

What To Know: Nvidia has pledged to invest up to $100 billion to enhance OpenAI’s AI infrastructure, a move that is expected to broadly benefit the AI industry.

As a specialized cloud provider with a strong focus on GPU-accelerated workloads and a close relationship with Nvidia, CoreWeave is well-positioned to capitalize on this increased investment in AI infrastructure. Additionally, roughly half of the company’s backlog is tied to new contracts with OpenAI.

Wall Street analysts are also taking a bullish stance on CoreWeave Tuesday. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight, raising its price target to $170 from $105. Similarly, Melius Research upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, with a new price target of $165, up from $128.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were down 0.26% at $132.88 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, CRWV has gained about 42% versus a 3.6% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 242% year-to-date compared to the index’s 13.2% gain.

The stock is meanwhile above its 50-day moving average of $111.99 and its 100-day moving average of $116.25, indicating a bullish trend. Key support levels can be identified around the 200-day moving average at $103.23, while resistance appears to be near the recent high of $136.00.

