Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Going On?

Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after a Form 4 filing disclosed that CEO Rick Barry acquired 237,941 shares at an average price of $2.25 each.

What To Know: Barry’s insider purchase injects a dose of confidence following the company’s decision earlier this year to discontinue the development of its Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam.

The halt came after the Phase 3 REFOCUS-ALZ trial failed to meet its primary endpoints for improving cognition and function.

Barry called the results “unambiguous” and had announced plans to phase out the program by the end of the second quarter.

The trial failure caused the stock to collapse, falling over 91% in the past year. The CEO’s buy is otherwise being viewed by investors as a vote of confidence in the company’s future.

SAVA Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cassava shares are trading higher by 19.61% to $2.77 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.98 and a 52-week low of $1.15.

