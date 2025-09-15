Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply during Monday's session after CEO Elon Musk purchased massive number of shares, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Musk, through the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, bought 2.57 million shares of Tesla on Friday, September 12. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from approximately $371 to $396 per share, as per a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released on Monday. This brings his indirect ownership to approximately 413 million shares.

Tesla shares jumped 6.6% to $421.95 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Robo.ai Inc. AIIO shares jumped 25.7% to $1.8350. Robo.ai announced that it has signed a final joint venture agreement with JW Group and Ferox Investments L.L.C. to establish Robo.ai Industrial City in Dubai Industrial City.

Rezolve AI PLC RZLV gained 17.7% to $7.96.

Rambus Inc. RMBS rose 13% to $97.23. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained Rambus with an Outperform and raised the price target from $90 to $120.

Telesat Corporation TSAT rose 13% to $25.25. Telesat announced equity distribution of Telesat Lightspeed business.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 13% to $2.5185 after gaining 9% on Friday.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. FIGR gained 11.4% to $36.19.

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF rose 11.4% to $2.6050.

Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX gained 10.6% to $14.51.

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT gained 10.6% to $2.8650.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN surged 8.6% to $9.84.

Pony AI Inc. PONY rose 8.6% to $16.28.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 7.5% to $56.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX gained 7.5% to $210.60.

gained 7.5% to $210.60. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 5% to $14.82.

