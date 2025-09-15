tickers of top stock movers
September 15, 2025 5:45 AM 4 min read

Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK rose sharply in pre-market trading.

MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

David Lontini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO of Check-Cap, said, “We are excited to enter into a definitive merger agreement with MBody AI”. It has been a long road for Check-Cap since announcing a review of strategic alternatives back in 2023. We believe we have found the right revenue-generating merger partner that will allow us to enter into a high-growth industry while continuing to focus on our legacy business.”

Check-Cap shares jumped 183% to $2.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares gained 163.2% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT gained 118% to $4.12 in pre-market trading. InnSuites Hospitality Trust reported Hotel Revenue results topping $4 million once again in the First Fiscal Half of 2026.
  • AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH rose 69.5% to $0.6584 in pre-market trading. AtlasClear Holdings shares jumped 53% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary, Wilson-Davis, reported a year-over-year increase in FY25 revenue results.
  • MindWalk Holdings Corp. HYFT jumped 41.1% to $3.12 in pre-market trading. MindWalk will report financial results and recent business highlights for first quarter fiscal year 2026 on Sept. 15.
  • mF International Limited MFI rose 29.2% to $56.84 in pre-market trading. mF International filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $700 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF surged 28.5% to $0.3476 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent titled “Detection Of Early-Stage Lung Cancer In Sputum Using Automated Flow Cytometry And Machine Learning”.
  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD gained 27.6% to $2.16 in pre-market trading. BT Brands recently announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aero Velocity.
  • QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 15.8% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 14.7% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ECDA dipped 27.2% to $0.0997 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 26.3% to $0.9719 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering.
  • UTime Limited WTO declined 17.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. UTime shares surged 5% on Friday after the company announced that the two unauthorized press releases published were false and that the board and management composition remains unchanged.
  • GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK fell 17.4% to $8.73 in pre-market trading. GlucoTrack shares jumped 117% on Friday after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital.
  • Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. FOFO fell 17.4% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 209% on Friday. Hang Feng Technology priced its IPO of 1.375 million ordinary shares at $4 per share.
  • Akso Health Group AHG declined 16.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares dipped 13.5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Friday.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR dipped 13.4% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. aTyr Pharma shares jumped 15% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald issued a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH fell 10% to $2.52 in the pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Friday.
  • YD Bio Ltd YDES fell 9.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

