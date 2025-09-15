Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK rose sharply in pre-market trading.

MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

David Lontini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO of Check-Cap, said, “We are excited to enter into a definitive merger agreement with MBody AI”. It has been a long road for Check-Cap since announcing a review of strategic alternatives back in 2023. We believe we have found the right revenue-generating merger partner that will allow us to enter into a high-growth industry while continuing to focus on our legacy business.”

Check-Cap shares jumped 183% to $2.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc . HSDT shares gained 163.2% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.

gained 15.8% to $86.00 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 14.7% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

Losers

ECD Automotive Design, Inc . ECDA dipped 27.2% to $0.0997 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

p declined 16.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares dipped 13.5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Friday.

fell 10% to $2.52 in the pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Friday. YD Bio Ltd YDES fell 9.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

