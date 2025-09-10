Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. DAKT rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Daktronics reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 net income of $16.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share topped the $0.25 consensus estimate. Revenue was $218.972 million, down 3.1% from last year but above the $213.412 million estimate.

Daktronics shares jumped 24.5% to $21.70 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Vimeo, Inc . VMEO shares jumped 61% to $7.75 as the company agreed to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.38 billion.

. shares jumped 61% to $7.75 as the company agreed to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.38 billion. Diginex Limited DGNX gained 42.5% to $11.58.

gained 42.5% to $11.58. Oracle Corporation ORCL surged 39% to $335.55 following first-quarter financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

surged 39% to $335.55 following first-quarter financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock. Potbelly Corporation PBPB gained 31.5% to $17.00 after the company announced it will be acquired by RaceTrac.

gained 31.5% to $17.00 after the company announced it will be acquired by RaceTrac. Travere Therapeutics, Inc . TVTX rose 28.2% to $27.76 after the company announced that it was informed by the FDA that an advisory committee is no longer needed following further review of its supplemental New Drug Application for FILSPARI in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

. rose 28.2% to $27.76 after the company announced that it was informed by the FDA that an advisory committee is no longer needed following further review of its supplemental New Drug Application for FILSPARI in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. CoreWeave, In c. CRWV gained 18.5% to $118.73 after the company announced it launched CoreWeave Ventures.

c. gained 18.5% to $118.73 after the company announced it launched CoreWeave Ventures. Bloom Energy Corporatio n BE rose 17% to $64.29.

n rose 17% to $64.29. IAMGOLD Corporatio n IAG gained 12.4% to $11.27. RBC Capital analyst Michael Siperco upgraded Iamgold from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9 to $14.

n gained 12.4% to $11.27. RBC Capital analyst Michael Siperco upgraded Iamgold from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9 to $14. Vertiv Holdings Co VRT rose 11% to $139.43.

rose 11% to $139.43. Cipher Mining Inc . CIFR gained 9.7% to $10.12.

. gained 9.7% to $10.12. Broadcom Inc . AVGO rose 9.1% to $367.13.

. rose 9.1% to $367.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc . LITE gained 9.1% to $165.49.

. gained 9.1% to $165.49. Modine Manufacturing Compan y MOD rose 8.1% to $149.79.

y rose 8.1% to $149.79. GameStop Corp. GME gained 6.3% to $25.07 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and announced a special dividend of tradable warrants.

