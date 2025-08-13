August 13, 2025 7:17 AM 3 min read

Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Sapiens International Corporation NV SPNS rose sharply in pre-market trading after it announced on Wednesday that it will be acquired by global private equity firm Advent in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion.

Sapiens International shares jumped 43.7% to $42.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Bolt Projects Holdings Inc BSLK climbed 61.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading following robust second-quarter earnings and news of potential financing worth up to $20 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares gained 51% to $15.46 in pre-market trading after the biotechnology company announced it has accumulated 82,186 Ethereum ETH/USD tokens valued at approximately $349 million as part of its aggressive treasury strategy pivot.
  • Webtoon Entertainment Inc WBTN gained 38.4% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a partnership with Disney to bring titles featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios to its platform.
  • Cognition Therapeutics Inc CGTX gained 30% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA confirmation of its Phase 3 trial design for Alzheimer's drug Zervimesine (CT1812).
  • Generation Bio Co GBIO rose 28.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Intapp Inc INTA rose 27.3% to $47.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Tecogen Inc TGEN gained 24% to $10.94 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • DeFi Development Corp DFDV jumped 23.6% to $22.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • Everus Construction Group Inc ECG gained 23.3% to $93.50 in pre-market trading after the company beat second-quarter estimates and raised FY25 guidance.

Losers

  • Profrac Holding Corp ACDC dipped 29.4% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after the company priced a $75 million stock offering at $4 per share.
  • CAVA Group Inc CAVA declined 24% to $64.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
  • Ucloudlink Group Inc UCL declined 22.1% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY2025 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Journey Medical Corp DERM dipped 20.5% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
  • Comstock Inc LODE fell 18.8% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after announcing a $30 million public offering.
  • Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR fell 18% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • KinderCare Learning Companies Inc KLC shares fell 16.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and narrowed 2025 guidance.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ fell 14.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp EXK shares tumbled 13.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.
  • Stratasys Ltd SSYS fell 13.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

