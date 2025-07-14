Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. DVLT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company entered into a licensing deal with IBM for program subscriptions.

Datavault AI shares jumped 7.1% to $0.7598 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

OceanPal Inc . OP climbed 120.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. On July 1, OceanPal regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

. climbed 120.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. On July 1, OceanPal regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc . WINT surged 106% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it was issued an istaroxime patent for the United States for Acute Heart Failure.

. surged 106% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it was issued an istaroxime patent for the United States for Acute Heart Failure. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT rose 59.9% to $8.17 in pre-market trading.

rose 59.9% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. Stardust Power Inc. SDST jumped 39.2% to $0.3508 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

jumped 39.2% to $0.3508 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc . RANI gained 39% to $0.8953 in pre-market trading. Rani Therapeutics announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.

. gained 39% to $0.8953 in pre-market trading. Rani Therapeutics announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco, CA. LQR House In c. YHC gained 38.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after adding 31% on Friday.

c. gained 38.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after adding 31% on Friday. BIT Mining Limited BTCM gained 37.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Friday. BIT Mining recently announced it plans an investment up to $300 million to expand into the Solana ecosystem.

gained 37.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Friday. BIT Mining recently announced it plans an investment up to $300 million to expand into the Solana ecosystem. Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS gained 16% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday. Sequans, last week, announced the launch of a bitcoin treasury program.

gained 16% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday. Sequans, last week, announced the launch of a bitcoin treasury program. Aurora Mobile Limited JG gained 15.8% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted its growth potential amid Bitcoin surge.

Losers

Everbright Digital Holding Limited EDHL declined 60% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Friday.

declined 60% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc . INKT dipped 31% to $44.25 in pre-market trading. MiNK Therapeutics shares jumped 730% on Friday after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.

. dipped 31% to $44.25 in pre-market trading. MiNK Therapeutics shares jumped 730% on Friday after the company announced a publication in Oncogene. Future FinTech Group Inc . FTFT dipped 27.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 160% on Friday.

. dipped 27.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 160% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients Inc . ABVE shares tumbled 21.3% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients recently announced a merger agreement with Palm Global.

. shares tumbled 21.3% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients recently announced a merger agreement with Palm Global. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd . AZI fell 20.2% to $0.2892 in pre-market trading after gaining 78% on Friday.

. fell 20.2% to $0.2892 in pre-market trading after gaining 78% on Friday. Boqii Holding Limited BQ fell 16.2% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 89% on Friday.

fell 16.2% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 89% on Friday. Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN declined 13.7% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 94% on Friday after the company announced it has made advancements regarding its business combination with One BlockchAIn

declined 13.7% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 94% on Friday after the company announced it has made advancements regarding its business combination with One BlockchAIn Newegg Commerce, Inc . NEGG fell 11.3% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 71% on Friday.

. fell 11.3% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 71% on Friday. CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 11% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. CEL-SCI recently announced it signed a partnership with a Saudi Arabian pharma and healthcare company.

shares fell 11% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. CEL-SCI recently announced it signed a partnership with a Saudi Arabian pharma and healthcare company. Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC fell 8% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Friday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock