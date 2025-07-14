Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. DVLT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company entered into a licensing deal with IBM for program subscriptions.
Datavault AI shares jumped 7.1% to $0.7598 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Gainers
- OceanPal Inc. OP climbed 120.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. On July 1, OceanPal regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT surged 106% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it was issued an istaroxime patent for the United States for Acute Heart Failure.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT rose 59.9% to $8.17 in pre-market trading.
- Stardust Power Inc. SDST jumped 39.2% to $0.3508 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI gained 39% to $0.8953 in pre-market trading. Rani Therapeutics announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025) taking place July 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.
- LQR House Inc. YHC gained 38.8% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after adding 31% on Friday.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM gained 37.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Friday. BIT Mining recently announced it plans an investment up to $300 million to expand into the Solana ecosystem.
- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS gained 16% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday. Sequans, last week, announced the launch of a bitcoin treasury program.
- Aurora Mobile Limited JG gained 15.8% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted its growth potential amid Bitcoin surge.
Losers
- Everbright Digital Holding Limited EDHL declined 60% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Friday.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT dipped 31% to $44.25 in pre-market trading. MiNK Therapeutics shares jumped 730% on Friday after the company announced a publication in Oncogene.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT dipped 27.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 160% on Friday.
- Above Food Ingredients Inc. ABVE shares tumbled 21.3% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Friday. Above Food Ingredients recently announced a merger agreement with Palm Global.
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI fell 20.2% to $0.2892 in pre-market trading after gaining 78% on Friday.
- Boqii Holding Limited BQ fell 16.2% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 89% on Friday.
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN declined 13.7% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 94% on Friday after the company announced it has made advancements regarding its business combination with One BlockchAIn
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG fell 11.3% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 71% on Friday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 11% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. CEL-SCI recently announced it signed a partnership with a Saudi Arabian pharma and healthcare company.
- Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC fell 8% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Friday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABVEAbove Food Ingredients Inc
$2.85-21.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.27
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
35.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.2892-20.3%
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$3.62-16.8%
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$5.3835.9%
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$3.07-13.0%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.76497.88%
EDHLEverbright Digital Holding Ltd
$1.75-59.3%
FTFTFuture FinTech Group Inc
$2.85-27.7%
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$44.00-31.4%
JGAurora Mobile Ltd
$13.0011.1%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$42.12-14.5%
OPOceanPal Inc
$2.96117.7%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.952948.0%
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$0.364844.8%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.07-13.0%
SQFTPresidio Property Trust Inc
$8.2761.8%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$5.2115.8%
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$11.20-7.59%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$1.4091.8%
YHCLQR House Inc
$3.8046.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.