These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the holiday-shortened week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Centene Corporation CNC stock fell 37.82% amid a sharp selloff after it withdrew its 2025 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance. Several analysts downgraded the stock and lowered their price forecasts. Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH stock declined 17.69% amid a broader selloff in health insurance stocks following Centene’s withdrawal of forward guidance. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock plunged 11.64% amid a pullback after recent highs. Several analysts also initiated ratings on the stock. Tempus AI Inc TEM stock dipped 10.78% after the company priced an upsized $650 million debt offering due 2030, $250 million more than initially planned. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock lowered 9.92% amid a pullback after recent highs. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV stock fell 9.6% after the company announced a proposed $750 million common stock offering and $600 million in convertible notes to repay debt and expand manufacturing. Antero Resources Corporation AR stock declined 8.88% amid concerns that OPEC+ members may increase oil output, putting pressure on crude prices. Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP stock dropped 8.61% after the company reportedly decided to freeze electricity rates for Q3. Expand Energy Corporation EXE stock lost 8.37% amid pressure on energy names due to speculation around an OPEC+ production hike. Li Auto Inc. LI stock decreased 7.37% after it reported a 24.1% year-over-year drop in June deliveries. The broader U.S.-listed Chinese stock sector was also under pressure due to tariff uncertainty as President Trump signaled he may not extend the 90-day tariff pause beyond July 9.

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock