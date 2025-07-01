Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in pre-market trading after CEO Elon Musk reignited political comeback rumors following his criticism of President Donald Trump‘s spending bill.

Late Monday, Musk expressed his disapproval of the spending bill on social media platform X, stating, "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day." He further criticized the existing political system, calling for alternative parties to give Americans a voice.

Tesla shares dipped 4.6% to $303.13 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc . GNLN dipped 18.7% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Monday.

. dipped 18.7% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . DYN shares fell 12.9% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $200.0 million public offering of common stock.

. shares fell 12.9% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $200.0 million public offering of common stock. Insulet Corporation PODD dipped 6.7% to $293.03 in pre-market trading.

dipped 6.7% to $293.03 in pre-market trading. Progress Software Corporation PRGS fell 6.6% to $59.70 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

fell 6.6% to $59.70 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. AeroVironment, Inc . AVAV fell 5.5% to $269.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $750 million common stock offering and $600 million in convertible senior notes due 2030 to repay debt and expand manufacturing.

. fell 5.5% to $269.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $750 million common stock offering and $600 million in convertible senior notes due 2030 to repay debt and expand manufacturing. New Found Gold Corp . NFGC fell 4.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.

. fell 4.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. IREN Limited IREN fell 4% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. IREN achieved mid-year target of 50 EH/s Installed Self-Mining Capacity

