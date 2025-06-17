Redwire, MakeMyTrip And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 200 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Redwire Corporation RDW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million common stock offering.
Redwire shares dipped 10.1% to $18.48 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN shares tumbled 27.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies, last week, downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $6 to $5.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 21.5% to $18.79 in pre-market trading. Barclays analyst Christine Cho, last week, maintained SolarEdge Technologies with an Underweight and raised the price target from $11 to $12.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 16.7% to $38.28 in pre-market trading.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR declined 10.1% to $157.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, last week, upgraded First Solar from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $157 to $192.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 9.2% to $7.23 in pre-market trading.
- LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH declined 8.6% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Monday.
- MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT dipped 7.1% to $93.68 in pre-market trading as the company announced a proposed primary offering of ordinary shares.
- Nextracker Inc. NXT dropped 6.7% to $56.67 in pre-market trading.
