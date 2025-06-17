June 17, 2025 8:01 AM 1 min read

Redwire, MakeMyTrip And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Redwire Corporation RDW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million common stock offering.

Redwire shares dipped 10.1% to $18.48 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Sunrun Inc. RUN shares tumbled 27.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies, last week, downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $6 to $5.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 21.5% to $18.79 in pre-market trading. Barclays analyst Christine Cho, last week, maintained SolarEdge Technologies with an Underweight and raised the price target from $11 to $12.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 16.7% to $38.28 in pre-market trading.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR declined 10.1% to $157.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, last week, upgraded First Solar from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $157 to $192.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 9.2% to $7.23 in pre-market trading.
  • LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH declined 8.6% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Monday.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT dipped 7.1% to $93.68 in pre-market trading as the company announced a proposed primary offering of ordinary shares.
  • Nextracker Inc. NXT dropped 6.7% to $56.67 in pre-market trading.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

