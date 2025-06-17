Jabil, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Jabil shares gained 0.7% to $182.00 in after-hours trading.

Globus Maritime Ltd. GLBS posted downbeat results for the first quarter on Monday. The company reported a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 3 cents per share. Globus Maritime shares dipped 3.9% to $1.2301 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting John Wiley & Sons Inc. WLY to post earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $434.90 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. John Wiley shares rose 2% to $37.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Lennar Corp. LEN reported mixed results for the second quarter after Monday’s closing bell. Lennar reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $1.94. Quarterly revenue of $8.38 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Lennar shares gained 2.7% to $112.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Inc. LZB to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $557.44 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares slipped 0.1% to $38.89 in the after-hours trading session.

