Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp LMT fell in early Monday trading, a notable reversal from the defense sector's Friday rally.

What To Know: The stock saw upward momentum late last week as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove speculation about increased demand for military hardware.

Investors anticipated that major contractors like Lockheed would benefit from increased government spending as nations bolster their defense capabilities in a more volatile global landscape.

The stock's rally on Friday was part of a broad surge across the entire defense sector. The momentum followed reports of significant Israeli airstrikes against Iran, which sharply escalated geopolitical tensions and stoked fears of a wider regional conflict, increasing investor expectations for new defense contracts.

The stock's performance early Monday reflects a complex investor landscape, weighing sector-specific catalysts against wider market jitters and potential profit-taking after Friday's gains.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lockheed Martin's stock was trading at $470.75 Monday morning, a decrease of $10.22, or 3.23% for the session. LMT’s current price movement is situated within the stock’s 52-week range of $418.88 to $618.95.

