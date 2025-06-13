Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Surges As Middle East Tensions Fuel Defense Sector Rally

Shares of aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp LMT are trading higher during Friday’s session amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: As a premier global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin is a key supplier of advanced military hardware, including fighter jets, missile defense systems and other critical technologies to the U.S. government and its allies.

The stock’s upward momentum Friday comes as the entire defense sector experiences a broad rally. This follows reports of significant Israeli airstrikes against Iran, which has sharply escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and stoked fears of a wider conflict.

The conflict is driving investor speculation that the demand outlook for military equipment could see a significant lift. As nations reassess their defense postures in a more volatile global landscape, major contractors like Lockheed Martin stand to benefit from increased government spending.

The recent strikes have reignited fears of a broader regional war, a scenario that historically boosts the outlook for the defense industry. The market reaction mirrors moves in commodities, where oil prices have soared on fears of a supply crunch, underscoring the seriousness of the geopolitical situation.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, the shares have experienced significant upward price action and have been trading on active volume. The stock was last trading up 3.35% at $485.01, after hitting a high of $487.44 earlier in the session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LMT has a 52-week high of $618.95 and a 52-week low of $418.88.

