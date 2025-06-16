Eli Lilly Launches Flat Pricing For Zepbound, Capping Monthly Cost At $499

Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced on Monday that the highest approved doses of Zepbound (tirzepatide)—12.5 mg and 15 mg—would soon be available in single-dose vials for $499 per month through LillyDirect’s Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions and the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program.

Healthcare providers can begin prescribing the 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials on July 7; shipments to patients will begin in early August.

With the addition of these doses, every strength of Zepbound vial will be available for $499/month or less ($349 for the 2.5 mg starter dose) to any eligible adult with obesity and a valid prescription, regardless of insurance.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity or some overweight adults with weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

It may also help adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Patients with obesity who choose to self-pay will soon be able to access Zepbound single-dose vials, including 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg.

Patients on the 2.5 mg starter dose will pay $349 for their first month, then $499 per month for the 5 mg dose, which is the next step in treatment.

Through the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, designed to support patients throughout their obesity treatment journey, the 7.5 mg ($599), 10 mg ($699), 12.5 mg ($849), and 15 mg ($1,049) doses will be available at a reduced monthly cost of $499 for the first fill and refills made within 45 days of the prior delivery.

The recommended starting dosage is 2.5 mg, which is taken once weekly for four weeks.

After four weeks, the dosage is increased to 5 mg. The health care provider may increase the dosage in 2.5 mg increments after at least four weeks on the current dose until the recommended maintenance dosage is achieved.

The 2.5 mg starting dose is not an approved maintenance dose. The maximum dose is 15 mg.

Zepbound is also available in a single-dose pen (autoinjector) in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL dose.

The 2.5 mg is a starting dose and not an approved maintenance dose. The recommended maintenance doses are 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg, injected subcutaneously once per week for weight reduction and long-term maintenance, and 10 mg or 15 mg for OSA.

In a 72-week study of adults without diabetes, average weight loss was 15.0% (34 lbs) for 5 mg, 19.5% (44 lbs) for 10 mg, 20.9% (48 lbs) for 15 mg, and 3.1% (7 lbs) for placebo.

Average starting weights were 226.8 lbs for 5 mg, 233.3 lbs for 10 mg, 232.8 lbs for 15 mg, and 231.0 lbs for placebo.

In another 72-week study of adults with diabetes, average weight loss was 12.8% (28 lbs) for 10 mg, 14.7% (33 lbs) for 15 mg, and 3.2% (7 lbs) for placebo.

Further assessment of data for the 72-week study of adults without diabetes showed that the percent who saw ≥25% body weight loss (57-58 lbs) was 15.3% for 5 mg, 32.3% for 10 mg, 36.2% for 15 mg, and 1.5% for placebo.

Price Action: At the last check on Monday, LLY stock was up 0.75% at $825.50 during the premarket session.

