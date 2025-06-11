Oxford Industries Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 11.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share, down from $2.66 per share in the year-ago period. Oxford Industries projects to report quarterly revenue at $384.77 million, compared to $398.18 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 27, Oxford Industries posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

Oxford Industries shares fell 0.5% to close at $54.74 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $52 to $47 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

