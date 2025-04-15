What's Going On With Janover Shares Today?

Janover Inc. JNVR shares are trading higher after the company purchased an additional $10.5 million of Solana SOL/USD, marking its third purchase under a new digital asset treasury strategy.

What To Know: The company acquired 80,567 SOL, bringing its total Solana holdings to 163,651.7 tokens, valued at approximately $21.2 million as of April 15, 2025.

This activity is part of a broader treasury strategy approved by Janover's board on April 4, authorizing long-term accumulation of crypto assets, beginning with Solana. Janover plans to eventually operate Solana validators to secure the network and increase staking rewards.

Janover's leadership described these moves as part of a deliberate strategy to offer public market exposure to Solana through its balance sheet while generating income through staking.

JNVR Price Action: Janover shares were up 13.1% at $74.56 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.