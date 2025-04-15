April 15, 2025 2:17 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Janover Shares Today?

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Janover Inc. JNVR shares are trading higher after the company purchased an additional $10.5 million of Solana SOL/USD, marking its third purchase under a new digital asset treasury strategy.

What To Know: The company acquired 80,567 SOL, bringing its total Solana holdings to 163,651.7 tokens, valued at approximately $21.2 million as of April 15, 2025.

This activity is part of a broader treasury strategy approved by Janover's board on April 4, authorizing long-term accumulation of crypto assets, beginning with Solana. Janover plans to eventually operate Solana validators to secure the network and increase staking rewards.

Janover's leadership described these moves as part of a deliberate strategy to offer public market exposure to Solana through its balance sheet while generating income through staking.

JNVR Price Action: Janover shares were up 13.1% at $74.56 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

JNVR Logo
JNVRJanover Inc
$75.1313.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.87
Growth
62.57
Quality
-
Value
5.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$127.52-1.45%
Got Questions? Ask
Which crypto assets could follow Janover's lead?
How will Solana validators impact future earnings?
What other companies might adopt similar treasury strategies?
Could crypto-focused ETFs benefit from Janover's strategy?
Which financial institutions are investing in digital assets?
How does Janover's move affect Solana's market position?
What are the implications for market sentiment towards crypto?
Will Janover's strategy attract institutional investors?
Which tech stocks may gain from crypto integration?
How might this affect crypto regulatory landscapes?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved