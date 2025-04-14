April 14, 2025 8:31 AM 2 min read

Third Harmonic Bio, Apple, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Friday.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced tariff exemptions for smartphones.

Apple shares gained 5.8% to 209.56 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD shares jumped 36.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan of liquidation and dissolution.
  • Theratechnologies Inc. THTX gained 32.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. Future Pak, on Friday, proposed to acquire the company for $255 million.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Friday.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX rose 14.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
  • MP Materials Corp. MP rose 12% to $25.40 in pre-market trading. MP Materials will release its financial results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 8.8% to $65.76 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL climbed 5.8% to $86.73 in pre-market trading  after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 3% to $114.17 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

