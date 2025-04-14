Third Harmonic Bio, Apple, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Friday.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced tariff exemptions for smartphones.

Apple shares gained 5.8% to 209.56 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Third Harmonic Bio, Inc . THRD shares jumped 36.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan of liquidation and dissolution.

. shares jumped 36.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan of liquidation and dissolution. Theratechnologies Inc . THTX gained 32.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. Future Pak, on Friday, proposed to acquire the company for $255 million.

. gained 32.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. Future Pak, on Friday, proposed to acquire the company for $255 million. TMC the metals company Inc . TMC gained 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Friday.

. gained 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc . VKTX rose 14.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.

. rose 14.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday. MP Materials Corp . MP rose 12% to $25.40 in pre-market trading. MP Materials will release its financial results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8.

. rose 12% to $25.40 in pre-market trading. MP Materials will release its financial results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8. Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 8.8% to $65.76 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.

gained 8.8% to $65.76 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket. Dell Technologies Inc . DELL climbed 5.8% to $86.73 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.

. climbed 5.8% to $86.73 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 3% to $114.17 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.

