Third Harmonic Bio, Apple, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Friday.
Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced tariff exemptions for smartphones.
Apple shares gained 5.8% to 209.56 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD shares jumped 36.8% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan of liquidation and dissolution.
- Theratechnologies Inc. THTX gained 32.5% to $2.57 in pre-market trading. Future Pak, on Friday, proposed to acquire the company for $255 million.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX rose 14.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
- MP Materials Corp. MP rose 12% to $25.40 in pre-market trading. MP Materials will release its financial results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 8.8% to $65.76 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL climbed 5.8% to $86.73 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 3% to $114.17 in pre-market trading after the Trump administration excluded a range of technology products, including consumer electronics from the 145% reciprocal tariffs bucket.
AAPLApple Inc
$210.286.12%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.11
Growth
45.05
Quality
86.50
Value
7.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
