Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 900 points on Tuesday.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter.

Greenbrier reported quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $762.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $898.530 million.

Greenbrier shares dipped 3.9% to $43.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

CVRx, Inc . CVRX shares dipped 29.8% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results.

. shares dipped 29.8% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results. Collective Mining Ltd . CNL declined 12.2% to $7.31 in pre-market trading.

. declined 12.2% to $7.31 in pre-market trading. InnovAge Holding Corp . INNV fell 11.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.

. fell 11.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday. PureTech Health plc PRTC dipped 11% to $16.02 in pre-market trading.

dipped 11% to $16.02 in pre-market trading. Emerald Holding, Inc . EEX fell 7.5% to $3.2100 in pre-market trading.

. fell 7.5% to $3.2100 in pre-market trading. Celcuity Inc . CELC dipped 7.1% to $8.51 in pre-market trading. Celcuity recently reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter EPS results.

. dipped 7.1% to $8.51 in pre-market trading. Celcuity recently reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter EPS results. RPM International Inc . RPM fell 5.9% to $100.40 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

. fell 5.9% to $100.40 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Maze Therapeutics, Inc . MAZE fell 4.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading.

. fell 4.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ELVN declined 3.8% to $17.20 in pre-market trading.

