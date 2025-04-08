April 8, 2025 8:35 AM 2 min read

Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 900 points on Tuesday.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter.

Greenbrier reported quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $762.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $898.530 million.

Greenbrier shares dipped 3.9% to $43.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • CVRx, Inc. CVRX shares dipped 29.8% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results.
  • Collective Mining Ltd. CNL declined 12.2% to $7.31 in pre-market trading.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 11.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC dipped 11% to $16.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX fell 7.5% to $3.2100 in pre-market trading.
  • Celcuity Inc. CELC dipped 7.1% to $8.51 in pre-market trading. Celcuity recently reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter EPS results.
  • RPM International Inc. RPM fell 5.9% to $100.40 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE fell 4.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ELVN declined 3.8% to $17.20 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

CELC Logo
CELCCelcuity Inc
$9.00-1.75%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.03
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CNL Logo
CNLCollective Mining Ltd
$8.20-1.56%
CVRX Logo
CVRXCVRx Inc
$8.50-26.3%
EEX Logo
EEXEmerald Holding Inc
$3.20-7.78%
ELVN Logo
ELVNEnliven Therapeutics Inc
$17.30-3.19%
GBX Logo
GBXGreenbrier Companies Inc
$45.481.65%
INNV Logo
INNVInnovAge Holding Corp
$2.55-16.1%
MAZE Logo
MAZEMaze Therapeutics Inc
$9.9011.0%
PRTC Logo
PRTCPureTech Health PLC
$16.00-7.52%
RPM Logo
RPMRPM International Inc
$106.70-%
Got Questions? Ask
Which transportation companies might benefit from a rebound?
Is there a potential for investment in rail stocks post-Greenbrier's drop?
How could construction firms react to RPM's earnings miss?
Which healthcare stocks could be undervalued after CVRx's plunge?
Are there opportunities in emerging market ETFs due to U.S. stock fluctuations?
Could small-cap stocks present a buying opportunity amid larger sell-offs?
How will investors react to earnings volatility of these companies?
Which real estate sectors might be insulated from current market fears?
Is there an opportunity for value investing in stocks like InnovAge?
What implications does market sentiment have for tech stocks moving forward?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersPremarket Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved