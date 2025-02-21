Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Five9, Inc. FIVN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Five9 reported quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.66 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $267.81 million and is an increase over revenue of $239.06 million from the same period last year.
Five9 also announced the retirement of CFO Barry Zwarenstein and the appointment of Bryan Lee to Interim CFO.
Five9 shares jumped 13% to $47.10 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO rose 113.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Thursday.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares jumped 76.7% to $0.2519 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 36.5% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH gained 33.2% to $34.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Alani Nu for $1.65 billion.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 26.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 23.6% to $0.7357 in pre-market after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- China Yuchai International Limited CYD shares climbed 23.3% to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic agreement with Kim Long Motor Hue.
- Diginex Limited DGNX rose 18.7% to $52.00. Diginex announced secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange and the engagement of German-based Kirchhoff Consult GmbH to broaden investor base across Europe.
- AleAnna, Inc. ANNA gained 13.7% to $10.18 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO shares fell 54.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Inspirato announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results after the closing bell on Monday, Feb. 24.
- Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR dipped 22.1% to $0.7330 in pre-market trading after jumping 185% on Thursday.
- Northann Corp. NCL declined 17.4% to $0.1980 in pre-market trading.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. JCTC fell 16.4% to $3.98 in pre-market trading.
- Volato Group, Inc. SOAR shares tumbled 15.3% to $0.1694 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday.
- Fold Holdings, Inc. FLD shares fell 14.5% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 15% on Thursday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM fell 11.3% to $87.00 in pre-market trading following weak guidance.
- Dropbox, Inc. DBX fell 11.2% to $28.32 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Total ARR was $2.574 billion, an increase of 2% from the same period last year. Total ARR decreased by $4.8 million quarter-over-quarter.
- Globant S.A. GLOB shares dipped 9.1% to $191.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 guidance below estimates.
- AlTi Global, Inc. ALTI fell 7.6% to $3.04 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
