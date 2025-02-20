Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In February

As of Feb. 20, 2025, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Pulmonx Corp LUNG

On Feb. 19, Pulmonx reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates. “Our record quarterly and full year results underscore the continued success of our focused strategy and execution in further expanding our account base, optimizing patient workflows, and raising awareness among both patients and referring physicians,” said Steve Williamson, President & Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $14.52.

RSI Value: 75

75 LUNG Price Action: Shares of Pulmonx gained 44.3% to trade at $8.93 on Thursday.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc MD

On Feb. 20, Pediatrix Medical Group reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. “Our strong fourth quarter results reflect continued top-line outperformance versus our expectations, the completion of our portfolio restructuring, and the related overhead expense reductions,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. The company's stock gained around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $17.67.

RSI Value: 73.3

73.3 MD Price Action: Shares of Pediatrix Medical gained 20.5% to trade at $16.91 on Thursday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc SWTX

On Feb. 20, SpringWorks Therapeutics posted FY 2024 GAAP loss of $3.48 per share on sales of $191.59 million. “We are very pleased with the strong execution of OGSIVEO in 2024 and believe that we are still in the early stages of realizing the full potential of our opportunity to serve the desmoid tumor community. With the recent FDA approval of GOMEKLI for adults and children with NF1-PN, we believe we are ready to deliver another strong launch and are delighted that the broad label enables us to help patients throughout their treatment journey,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. The company's stock gained around 65% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $62.00.

RSI Value: 75.1

75.1 SWTX Price Action: Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics gained 7.7% to trade at $60.02 on Thursday.

