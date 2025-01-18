Jim Cramer's Market Outlook: Strong Earnings, Trump Inauguration, and What's Next for Investors

Top banks reported strong earnings this week, with impressive results from Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

Despite significant gains in their stock prices, analysts believe these banks still have room for growth, thanks to lower price-to-earnings multiples compared to the broader market, reports CNBC.

Investors who owned shares in these banks likely benefitted from the positive earnings reports, with some experts suggesting adding one or two of these names to portfolios moving forward.

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” reviewed the week’s earnings and expressed confidence in the banking sector’s continued potential.

Cramer also discussed how next week’s market could be influenced by the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to take action on deregulation and other pro-business policies, CNBC reports.

Earnings reports from Procter & Gamble Company PG and American Express Company AXP will also take center stage next week.

Cramer noted he is optimistic about results from 3M Company MMM and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL, predicting a strong quarter for both.

He is especially bullish on GE Vernova Inc. GEV, citing the growing demand for energy in the data center sector, though he is more cautious about Halliburton Company HAL due to market uncertainties.

With earnings rolling in and political changes ahead, investors should stay vigilant, as market conditions could shift quickly in the coming days. Cramer’s advice is to keep an eye on both corporate performance and potential regulatory changes under the new administration, CNBC adds.

Photo: Shutterstock