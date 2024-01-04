12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Vision Marine VMAR stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $1.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Losers

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 7.3% to $3.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

