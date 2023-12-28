12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

cbdMD YCBD shares increased by 16.5% to $0.92 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares increased by 16.5% to $0.92 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. CEL-SCI CVM shares increased by 8.7% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.2 million.

shares increased by 8.7% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.2 million. DermTech DMTK stock moved upwards by 7.38% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.38% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. China Pharma Holding CPHI stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Accuray ARAY shares rose 5.84% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.9 million.

shares rose 5.84% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.9 million. Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock rose 5.08% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Losers

Cingulate CING shares declined by 14.9% to $8.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

shares declined by 14.9% to $8.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. Microbot Medical MBOT shares fell 9.27% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

shares fell 9.27% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares fell 8.06% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

shares fell 8.06% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. SenesTech SNES stock declined by 7.52% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

stock declined by 7.52% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. NKGen Biotech NKGN shares fell 7.17% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.

shares fell 7.17% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million. AquaBounty Techs AQB shares decreased by 6.15% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

