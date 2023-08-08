12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SciPlay SCPL stock increased by 15.3% to $22.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 241.5K, accounting for 66.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

TechTarget TTGT shares rose 7.65% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

comScore SCOR stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares rose 6.18% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY stock rose 4.98% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

EverQuote EVER shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $192.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Angi ANGI stock fell 14.7% to $3.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Angi's trading volume reached 52.2K shares. This is 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

PubMatic PUBM stock fell 11.21% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

IAC IAC shares decreased by 10.49% to $60.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

ZipRecruiter ZIP shares decreased by 9.21% to $15.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Grindr GRND stock declined by 7.71% to $5.39. Grindr's trading volume hit 51.5K shares by close, accounting for 19.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.0 million.

BuzzFeed BZFD shares declined by 5.05% to $0.56. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

