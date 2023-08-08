12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Array Technologies ARRY shares rose 15.5% to $20.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 947.7K, accounting for 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Axon Enterprise AXON stock rose 10.78% to $194.68. At the close, Axon Enterprise's trading volume reached 99.8K shares. This is 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Ideanomics IDEX stock rose 7.23% to $0.07. This security traded at a volume of 5.0 million shares come close, making up 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Xos XOS shares rose 5.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.

Cadre Hldgs CDRE shares rose 4.96% to $24.51. The company's market cap stands at $921.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

FTC Solar FTCI shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.4 million.

Losers

Tigo Energy TYGO stock fell 20.7% to $16.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

AerSale ASLE stock fell 14.66% to $12.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Astronics ATRO shares decreased by 7.24% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock decreased by 6.58% to $11.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

ADS-TEC Energy ADSE stock declined by 5.41% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.4 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 5.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

