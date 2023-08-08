12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock rose 24.0% to $1.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.1 million.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock increased by 17.59% to $14.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Viant Technology DSP stock moved upwards by 16.87% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares increased by 14.39% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.

ePlus PLUS stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $62.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Marin Software MRIN shares increased by 7.4% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

SeaChange International SEAC shares declined by 36.5% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Datasea DTSS shares declined by 34.14% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Alteryx AYX shares fell 21.11% to $29.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Datadog DDOG stock declined by 19.21% to $85.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock decreased by 14.53% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

RingCentral RNG stock fell 12.63% to $34.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

