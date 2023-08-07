11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 8.8% to $0.21 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 8.43% to $2.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 467.8K shares, which is 8.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sterling Infrastructure STRL stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $66.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Manitowoc Co MTW shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

FreightCar America RAIL stock increased by 6.41% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 6.38% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 103.4K shares come close, making up 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

Losers

MRC Global MRC shares decreased by 4.7% to $10.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN shares decreased by 4.66% to $82.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

GrafTech International EAF shares fell 3.67% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Castor Maritime CTRM stock fell 3.38% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares decreased by 3.12% to $11.2. At the close, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's trading volume reached 55.8K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.