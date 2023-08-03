11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.71 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $47.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $47.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Air Transport Services Gr ATSG shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $20.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $20.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares increased by 4.43% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 4.43% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 4.06% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.

Losers

shares fell 12.3% to $106.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Resideo Technologies REZI shares fell 9.25% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 9.25% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Astronics ATRO stock fell 7.72% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 7.72% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Mueller Water Products MWA shares fell 7.0% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares fell 7.0% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Nikola NKLA stock decreased by 5.16% to $3.22. This security traded at a volume of 8.0 million shares come close, making up 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

stock decreased by 5.16% to $3.22. This security traded at a volume of 8.0 million shares come close, making up 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell 4.7% to $14.0. Hayward Holdings's trading volume hit 58.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

