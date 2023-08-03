12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Atlassian TEAM stock rose 22.0% to $207.01 during Thursday's after-market session. Atlassian's trading volume hit 250.9K shares by close, accounting for 12.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Fortinet FTNT stock decreased by 16.9% to $62.95 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 999.5K, accounting for 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares decreased by 7.79% to $83.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock decreased by 7.6% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

