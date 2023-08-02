12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 30.3% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Connexa Sports Techs's trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 266.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 21.39% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

EVgo EVGO shares moved upwards by 11.78% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 705.8K, accounting for 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Modine Manufacturing MOD shares rose 7.38% to $41.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 6.83% to $0.37. This security traded at a volume of 462.2K shares come close, making up 142.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock increased by 6.72% to $95.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Revolve Gr RVLV shares fell 13.5% to $15.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 310.5K shares, which is 21.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

QuantumScape QS shares fell 13.15% to $9.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 19.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

Tupperware Brands TUP shares fell 11.72% to $3.24. This security traded at a volume of 7.5 million shares come close, making up 48.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.

Marriott Vacations VAC stock declined by 7.49% to $115.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT shares decreased by 7.3% to $14.61. At the close, Goodyear Tire & Rubber's trading volume reached 102.7K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock declined by 6.62% to $46.0. At the close, MGM Resorts Intl's trading volume reached 453.0K shares. This is 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.