12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Equillium EQ stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $1.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 2048.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO shares moved upwards by 16.17% to $0.28. T2 Biosystems's trading volume hit 29.8 million shares by close, accounting for 51.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.

Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares rose 13.94% to $4.95. This security traded at a volume of 551.9K shares come close, making up 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares increased by 13.42% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

Pulmonx LUNG stock moved upwards by 13.37% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Community Health Sys CYH shares moved upwards by 11.59% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Aravive ARAV shares fell 74.1% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Aravive's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 741.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock declined by 27.99% to $1.19. This security traded at a volume of 242.2K shares come close, making up 90.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH shares fell 15.7% to $0.64. This security traded at a volume of 132.4K shares come close, making up 117.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Schrodinger SDGR stock declined by 14.42% to $43.0. This security traded at a volume of 129.3K shares come close, making up 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN stock decreased by 13.21% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $826.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Outset Medical OM stock decreased by 12.2% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

