Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $10.82 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Root's stock is 87.4K as of 13:40 EST. This is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.

Crawford CRD stock increased by 6.71% to $9.53. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 35.6K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 6.17% to $1.89. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 665.8K as of 13:40 EST. This is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.9 million.

Lemonade LMND stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $23.05. As of 13:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 955.4K, which is 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $1.18. The current volume of 3.2K shares is 21.0% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Abacus Life ABL shares rose 4.65% to $6.4. Abacus Life's stock is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 38.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.7 million.

Losers

FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 4.29% to $1.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K, which is 29.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares fell 4.14% to $13.23. As of 13:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 4.0% to $5.04. As of 13:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 103.2K, which is 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock fell 3.34% to $1.65. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 14.4K as of 13:40 EST. This is 90.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock fell 3.3% to $4.6. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 58.9K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 2.94% to $1.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 19.8K, which is 640.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.