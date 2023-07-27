12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JanOne JAN stock rose 6.8% to $1.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Huron Consulting Gr HURN shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $84.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Agrify AGFY stock rose 4.87% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

SOS SOS stock rose 4.69% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.

Losers

Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock decreased by 4.4% to $0.54 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock decreased by 3.82% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG stock decreased by 3.6% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Ultralife ULBI stock declined by 3.2% to $7.28. This security traded at a volume of 449.9K shares come close, making up 2248.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Energous WATT stock declined by 2.91% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

1847 Holdings EFSH shares fell 2.86% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 273.5K shares come close, making up 14.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

