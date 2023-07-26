12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD shares rose 7.0% to $0.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. Infobird Co's trading volume hit 58.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Mobilicom MOB stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Pagaya Techs PGY shares increased by 5.55% to $2.28. At the close, Pagaya Techs's trading volume reached 846.2K shares. This is 19.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 4.83% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX stock rose 4.53% to $0.35. This security traded at a volume of 60.8K shares come close, making up 15.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.

Losers

Impinj PI stock declined by 16.8% to $65.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.4K shares, which is 14.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

MaxLinear MXL shares declined by 12.77% to $25.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 276.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock declined by 5.59% to $61.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3 million shares, which is 793.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock declined by 5.34% to $0.21. Sigma Additive Solutions's trading volume hit 120.5K shares by close, accounting for 77.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

BIO-key Intl BKYI stock decreased by 5.12% to $0.74. This security traded at a volume of 309.8K shares come close, making up 1997.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

WM Tech MAPS stock fell 5.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.

