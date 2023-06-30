Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 6.51% to $1.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 470.4K, which is 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.6 million.

Investors Title ITIC shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $145.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 10.0K, which is 375.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.1 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock rose 3.61% to $5.44. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 19.0K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 168.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Fanhua FANH shares increased by 3.56% to $8.29. As of 13:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 32.2K, which is 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.7 million.

Prudential PUK shares increased by 3.14% to $28.34. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 220.2K as of 13:40 EST. This is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 billion.

Skyward Specialty SKWD stock increased by 2.92% to $25.55. The current volume of 84.2K shares is 41.6% of Skyward Specialty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $958.3 million.

Losers

Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 9.81% to $1.89 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 899.4K, which is 129.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.5 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 6.76% to $1.38. As of 13:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 33.5K, which is 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

HCI Group HCI shares fell 3.73% to $60.77. As of 13:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 40.5K, which is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.3 million.

Trupanion TRUP shares fell 1.86% to $20.09. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 120.1% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.9 million.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock fell 1.86% to $8.2. The current volume of 26.2K shares is 29.1% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million.

Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 0.9% to $8.86. As of 13:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.