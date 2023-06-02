12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 43.2% to $5.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

MongoDB MDB stock rose 25.35% to $368.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares increased by 19.37% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

Samsara IOT stock increased by 17.78% to $22.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Universal Security UUU stock moved upwards by 11.42% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 11.42% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares rose 9.8% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.

Losers

SentinelOne S stock decreased by 36.4% to $13.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

PagerDuty PD stock declined by 15.54% to $23.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

GSI Technology GSIT stock declined by 10.33% to $6.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.3 million.

Alarum Technologies ALAR stock decreased by 8.21% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Guidewire Software GWRE stock fell 7.63% to $76.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Advanced Health AHI stock decreased by 6.39% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

