12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 41.4% to $0.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Farfetch FTCH stock rose 18.66% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares increased by 5.25% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Fossil Group FOSL stock rose 5.16% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million.

ARKO ARKO shares rose 4.97% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.3 million.

Losers

Foot Locker FL stock fell 25.2% to $31.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock fell 10.89% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 7.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Aterian ATER stock fell 6.21% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock fell 6.04% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.

Noodles NDLS shares decreased by 6.04% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.