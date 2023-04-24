ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 24, 2023 1:30 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • IN8bio INAB stock moved upwards by 240.8% to $3.58 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 134.8 million shares is 168364.2% of IN8bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock increased by 124.35% to $1.66. Trading volume for Aclarion's stock is 69.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 266205.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares increased by 40.97% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 459.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares rose 27.91% to $1.21. Trading volume for Applied Therapeutics's stock is 4.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1716.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA shares increased by 23.57% to $18.45. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 1086.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.8 million.
  • Sonendo SONX shares increased by 19.85% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.

Losers

  • Scilex Holding SCLX shares decreased by 29.6% to $7.22 during Monday's regular session. Scilex Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 928.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares declined by 27.56% to $6.52. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 350.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.6 million.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK stock declined by 23.5% to $1.91. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 222.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.
  • Petros Pharma PTPI stock decreased by 22.41% to $4.12. The current volume of 566.1K shares is 25.6% of Petros Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Biotricity BTCY stock fell 21.69% to $0.52. As of 13:30 EST, Biotricity's stock is trading at a volume of 268.6K, which is 111.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares decreased by 20.15% to $2.1. Trading volume for Dermata Therapeutics's stock is 572.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

