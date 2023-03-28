12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MGO Global MGOL shares moved upwards by 29.4% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 296.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 29.4% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 296.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 20.03% to $6.83. As of 13:30 EST, Naas Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 431.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

shares rose 20.03% to $6.83. As of 13:30 EST, Naas Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 431.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. PVH PVH shares moved upwards by 19.8% to $88.2. Trading volume for PVH's stock is 3.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 359.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 19.8% to $88.2. Trading volume for PVH's stock is 3.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 359.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Lovesac LOVE shares increased by 14.87% to $27.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 338.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $418.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 14.87% to $27.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 338.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $418.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares rose 13.78% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 239.8K, which is 97.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.

shares rose 13.78% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 239.8K, which is 97.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million. AMMO POWW shares increased by 11.07% to $1.96. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 152.1% of AMMO's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million.

Losers

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 14.7% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lixiang Education Hldg's stock is 159.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

stock declined by 14.7% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lixiang Education Hldg's stock is 159.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. BT Brands BTBD stock decreased by 10.88% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

stock decreased by 10.88% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Aspen Gr ASPU stock fell 9.51% to $0.13. Aspen Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 470.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

stock fell 9.51% to $0.13. Aspen Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 470.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. RumbleON RMBL stock declined by 9.23% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.0K, which is 67.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.

stock declined by 9.23% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.0K, which is 67.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. PARTS iD ID shares decreased by 9.17% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

shares decreased by 9.17% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock decreased by 8.56% to $1.91. The current volume of 132.4K shares is 25.2% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.