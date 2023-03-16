12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WM Tech MAPS stock rose 10.2% to $0.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Bit Origin BTOG stock rose 9.23% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares increased by 7.0% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Transphorm TGAN shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million.

SmartRent SMRT shares increased by 4.66% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.1 million.

Boxlight BOXL stock increased by 4.59% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares declined by 25.7% to $1.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 267.3K shares, which is 19.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.6 million.

Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 11.39% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Ribbon Comms RBBN stock decreased by 9.78% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $543.0 million.

Blend Labs BLND stock fell 9.53% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $316.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Latch LTCH stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.

Dropbox DBX stock decreased by 3.76% to $19.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 78.1K, accounting for 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.