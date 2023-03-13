12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock increased by 7.4% to $0.98 during Monday's after-market session. Synchronoss Technologies's trading volume hit 116.0K shares by close, accounting for 39.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Edgio EGIO shares rose 4.99% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $202.4 million.

AEye LIDR shares increased by 4.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

Everspin Technologies MRAM stock increased by 4.99% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $133.2 million.

Quantum QMCO shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.

Expensify EXFY shares rose 4.93% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $631.7 million.

Losers

GitLab GTLB stock declined by 34.9% to $29.02 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 157.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Turtle Beach HEAR shares declined by 14.58% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 10.53% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 782.6K shares come close, making up 9.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Atlassian TEAM stock decreased by 5.32% to $149.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.6K shares, which is 2.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 billion.

Inuvo INUV stock decreased by 5.21% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Evolv Technologies EVLV shares decreased by 4.91% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $367.6 million.

