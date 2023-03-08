12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Transact Technologies TACT stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

shares fell 10.2% to $0.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 49.2 million shares. This is 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. MongoDB MDB stock decreased by 9.36% to $207.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 829.8K, accounting for 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

