12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Oblong OBLG shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Edgio EGIO stock rose 5.08% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.
  • Latch LTCH shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock rose 4.98% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 4.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Losers

  • Exela Technologies XELA shares fell 10.2% to $0.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 49.2 million shares. This is 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • MongoDB MDB stock decreased by 9.36% to $207.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 829.8K, accounting for 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 8.65% to $1.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.7K shares, which is 100.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock fell 6.09% to $15.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares declined by 4.95% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.7 million.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT shares declined by 4.57% to $13.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

