12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 11.7% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Shift4 Payments FOUR shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Oblong OBLG stock increased by 8.49% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Inuvo INUV shares rose 7.78% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.

Zoom Video Comms ZM stock rose 5.6% to $77.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Inseego INSG stock rose 5.32% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.

Losers

Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares decreased by 7.8% to $8.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Ryvyl RVYL stock decreased by 5.53% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 5.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Daqo New Energy DQ shares fell 4.41% to $43.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares declined by 3.81% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $687.8 million.

DatChat DATS shares decreased by 2.99% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

