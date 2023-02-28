ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock rose 11.7% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Shift4 Payments FOUR shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Oblong OBLG stock increased by 8.49% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Inuvo INUV shares rose 7.78% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM stock rose 5.6% to $77.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inseego INSG stock rose 5.32% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.

Losers

  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares decreased by 7.8% to $8.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Ryvyl RVYL stock decreased by 5.53% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 5.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ shares fell 4.41% to $43.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares declined by 3.81% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $687.8 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares decreased by 2.99% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

