12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 20, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Owlet OWLT shares rose 43.8% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Owlet's trading volume reached 6.8 million shares. This is 2260.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH shares rose 10.31% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS shares rose 9.27% to $60.67. This security traded at a volume of 551.2K shares come close, making up 46.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB stock increased by 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
  • Apyx Medical APYX shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.

Losers

  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock decreased by 15.8% to $3.15 during Monday's after-market session. OKYO Pharma's trading volume hit 334.6K shares by close, accounting for 4847.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock fell 10.03% to $0.79. At the close, Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume reached 279.5K shares. This is 12.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.3 million.
  • Evolus EOLS shares fell 9.49% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.4 million.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares fell 8.33% to $0.54. This security traded at a volume of 756.5K shares come close, making up 60.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Equillium EQ shares fell 6.31% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock decreased by 5.65% to $0.29. Sorrento Therapeutics's trading volume hit 6.4 million shares by close, accounting for 25.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

