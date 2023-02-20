12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million. Delcath Systems DCTH shares rose 10.31% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.

stock increased by 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million. Apyx Medical APYX shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.

Losers

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock decreased by 15.8% to $3.15 during Monday's after-market session. OKYO Pharma's trading volume hit 334.6K shares by close, accounting for 4847.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.

shares fell 9.49% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.4 million. NexImmune NEXI shares fell 8.33% to $0.54. This security traded at a volume of 756.5K shares come close, making up 60.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Equillium EQ shares fell 6.31% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock decreased by 5.65% to $0.29. Sorrento Therapeutics's trading volume hit 6.4 million shares by close, accounting for 25.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.2 million.

