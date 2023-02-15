12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. Roblox RBLX shares moved upwards by 16.06% to $41.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 16.06% to $41.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Brera Holdings BREA shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. Trade Desk TTD shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $56.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $56.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. TripAdvisor TRIP stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $27.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $27.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock increased by 7.14% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.

Losers

So-Young Intl SY shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $282.8 million.

shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $282.8 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $110.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $110.9 million. Treasure Global TGL stock fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares decreased by 4.86% to $19.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares decreased by 4.86% to $19.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Motorsport Games MSGM stock decreased by 4.77% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

stock decreased by 4.77% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares decreased by 4.09% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.