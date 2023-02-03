12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.

Beachbody Co BODY stock rose 5.76% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.1 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares increased by 5.22% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 297.2K, accounting for 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 3.86% to $13.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

Duolingo DUOL shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $103.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Losers

Holley HLLY stock decreased by 3.7% to $3.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $396.1 million.

Traeger COOK stock fell 3.44% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.4 million.

Bloomin Brands BLMN stock declined by 3.34% to $24.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO stock declined by 2.86% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

RH RH stock decreased by 2.46% to $335.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Nerdy NRDY shares fell 2.41% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.0 million.

