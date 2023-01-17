12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nocera NCRA shares increased by 4.7% to $1.34 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 4.57% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.27% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

Heliogen HLGN stock increased by 3.72% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.

View VIEW stock moved upwards by 3.64% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.0 million.

United Airlines Holdings UAL shares rose 3.2% to $52.84. At the close, United Airlines Holdings's trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 43.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Energy Focus EFOI shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Xos XOS shares declined by 5.12% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $171.3 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock fell 4.76% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 4.45% to $0.21. This security traded at a volume of 508.6K shares come close, making up 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

Limbach Holdings LMB stock declined by 4.15% to $12.04. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million.

Caravelle International CACO stock declined by 4.09% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.

