12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares increased by 6.1% to $1.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 5.62% to $0.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 114.8K shares, which is 12.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

XWELL XWEL stock increased by 4.69% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 3.11% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock increased by 2.76% to $0.39. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 59.8K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Losers

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares fell 6.2% to $0.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4 million shares, which is 132.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 5.01% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 4.57% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Volcon VLCN shares declined by 4.47% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.08. Esports Entertainment's trading volume hit 551.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Funko FNKO stock declined by 2.46% to $11.05. The company's market cap stands at $521.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.